23,400 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.26 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/23400-shares-in-marten-transport-ltd-mrtn-purchased-by-capital-fund-management-s-a.html.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.