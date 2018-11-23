23,400 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MRTN opened at $19.26 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
