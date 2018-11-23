137,157 Shares in PG&E Co. (PCG) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 57.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,304.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,944,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,062 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 182.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,251,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,406 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $59,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

Shares of PCG opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

