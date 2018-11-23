11,301 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 55.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $94.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,033. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

