$0.88 EPS Expected for ONE Gas Inc (OGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. ONE Gas posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $86.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.37%.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $179,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,156,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 221,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 926,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,275,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

