$0.73 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,590,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,989,000 after buying an additional 954,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,359,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,090,000 after buying an additional 774,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,316,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,544,000 after buying an additional 183,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,350,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,829,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

