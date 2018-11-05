Zendesk Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Zendesk in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZEN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

ZEN opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.84. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Zendesk news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $3,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,575,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,793,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,876 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,517. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 87,251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,664 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zendesk by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 746,170 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zendesk by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 669,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

