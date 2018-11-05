Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ZFGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $2,558,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Zafgen during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZFGN opened at $10.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -0.23. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Zafgen

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

