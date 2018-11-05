Zacks: Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLI. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.50. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.39 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $729,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Corbin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,258.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $311,900. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.