Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) to Hold

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

