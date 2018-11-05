Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 271,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,501,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,071,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 693,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after acquiring an additional 130,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,673,000.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

