Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.25 per share, with a total value of $338,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,208.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,298. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.