Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Global (HZN) to Hold

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Horizon Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $233.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 206,932 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth $7,230,000. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 229,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

