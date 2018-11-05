Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denny’s (DENN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.14. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $300,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.