Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $526.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

