Zacks: Cango Inc – (CANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cango in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cango in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of CANG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349. Cango has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cango will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

