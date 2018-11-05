Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $6.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $15.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $25.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $39.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.29 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,800. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 502,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.14.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

