Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $6.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $15.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $25.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $39.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.29 million, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Editas Medicine news, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,800. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 502,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.14.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply