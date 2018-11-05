Zacks: Brokerages Expect Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) will post sales of $68.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.56 million. Depomed reported sales of $95.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $276.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $319.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $249.17 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Depomed stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 394,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,052. Depomed has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

