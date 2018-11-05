Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

CWCO opened at $12.19 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 17,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $241,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

