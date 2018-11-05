Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciner Resources LP (CINR) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.53. Ciner Resources reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINR. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CINR opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

