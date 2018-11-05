Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce $461.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $490.10 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $450.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.82. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $929.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

