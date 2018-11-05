Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (BUSE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Busey by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Busey by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

