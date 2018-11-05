Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Texas Roadhouse also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.