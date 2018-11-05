Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.99, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

