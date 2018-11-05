Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). J C Penney reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in J C Penney during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

