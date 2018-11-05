YY Inc (YY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.29.

YY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $168.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA set a $125.00 target price on shares of YY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

YY traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. YY has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.76 million. YY had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YY will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in YY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in YY by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

