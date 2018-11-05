Yosen Group (YOSN) versus Conn’s (CONN) Head-To-Head Review

Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN) and Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Yosen Group alerts:

67.7% of Conn’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Yosen Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Conn’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yosen Group and Conn’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yosen Group N/A N/A N/A Conn’s 2.25% 10.05% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yosen Group and Conn’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yosen Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conn’s $1.52 billion 0.63 $6.46 million $0.95 31.78

Conn’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yosen Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yosen Group and Conn’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yosen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conn’s 0 1 5 0 2.83

Conn’s has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.60%. Given Conn’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conn’s is more favorable than Yosen Group.

Summary

Conn’s beats Yosen Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yosen Group Company Profile

Yosen Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, focuses on franchising or operating restaurants. The company was formerly known as China 3C Group and changed its name to Yosen Group, Inc. in December 2012. Yosen Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories. The company also provides short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, such as next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. As of September 4, 2018, it operated 119 HomePlus retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Conn's, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yosen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yosen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.