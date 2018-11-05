York Water (YORW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

YORW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

YORW stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. York Water has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $410.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.20.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in York Water by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in York Water by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in York Water by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in York Water by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

