XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.99.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. 88,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,834. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,667,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,571,000 after acquiring an additional 508,479 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,161,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,153,000 after acquiring an additional 966,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

