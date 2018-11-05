XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $110.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

