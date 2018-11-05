Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

XLNX opened at $85.07 on Monday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,583.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,335 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 24,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,998 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

