XGOX Hits Market Cap of $418,624.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $418,624.00 and approximately $3,323.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006501 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028126 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00321223 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001364 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001032 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

