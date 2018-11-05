Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

