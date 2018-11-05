Wilhelmina International (WHLM) & Avalon Globocare (AVCO) Critical Survey

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Avalon Globocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.43 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 186.75 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 1.05% 0.36% 0.22% Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wilhelmina International and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Avalon Globocare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

