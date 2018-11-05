Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 46.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $115.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whirlpool from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

