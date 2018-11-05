Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

WAB stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $2,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,680. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

