WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Harris accounts for approximately 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Harris by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

HRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

NYSE HRS opened at $147.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Harris Co. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. Harris’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other Harris news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,341. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

