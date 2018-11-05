WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of TXN opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

