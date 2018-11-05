WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $497.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $410,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 918,293 shares of company stock valued at $26,794,671. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

