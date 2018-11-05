Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Novocure (NVCR) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Novocure stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,867. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Novocure has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 3.74.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 31,179 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $1,174,512.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,516.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,550 shares of company stock worth $5,300,083. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

