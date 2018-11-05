Weibo Corp (WB) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 43.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 2.41. Weibo Corp has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.54 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Weibo’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.