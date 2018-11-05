Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zogenix (ZGNX)

Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of treatment products for central nervous system disorders and pain. Its first commercial product, Sumavel DosePro is a needle-free Delivery System used in the treatment of acute migraine and cluster headache in a pre-filled, single-use delivery system. Its lead product candidate, ZX002, is a novel, oral and single-entity controlled-release formulation of hydrocodone used for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain in patients requiring around-the-clock opioid therapy. Zogenix, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA. “

10/24/2018 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of treatment products for central nervous system disorders and pain. Its first commercial product, Sumavel DosePro is a needle-free Delivery System used in the treatment of acute migraine and cluster headache in a pre-filled, single-use delivery system. Its lead product candidate, ZX002, is a novel, oral and single-entity controlled-release formulation of hydrocodone used for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain in patients requiring around-the-clock opioid therapy. Zogenix, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA. “

10/19/2018 – Zogenix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

10/17/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of treatment products for central nervous system disorders and pain. Its first commercial product, Sumavel DosePro is a needle-free Delivery System used in the treatment of acute migraine and cluster headache in a pre-filled, single-use delivery system. Its lead product candidate, ZX002, is a novel, oral and single-entity controlled-release formulation of hydrocodone used for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain in patients requiring around-the-clock opioid therapy. Zogenix, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA. “

10/16/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2018 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2018 – Zogenix was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.86. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Get Zogenix Inc alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $300,924.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock worth $1,002,324 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.