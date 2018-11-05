Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zogenix (ZGNX)

Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/25/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of treatment products for central nervous system disorders and pain. Its first commercial product, Sumavel DosePro is a needle-free Delivery System used in the treatment of acute migraine and cluster headache in a pre-filled, single-use delivery system. Its lead product candidate, ZX002, is a novel, oral and single-entity controlled-release formulation of hydrocodone used for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain in patients requiring around-the-clock opioid therapy. Zogenix, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA. “
- 10/24/2018 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/19/2018 – Zogenix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.
- 10/17/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2018 – Zogenix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/11/2018 – Zogenix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/6/2018 – Zogenix was given a new $93.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/7/2018 – Zogenix is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.
Zogenix stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.86. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $62.75.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
