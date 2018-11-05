Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2018 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Hanmi Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Hanmi Financial was downgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/18/2018 – Hanmi Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/8/2018 – Hanmi Financial was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Hanmi Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – Hanmi Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $689.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

