Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial (THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/30/2018 – First Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “
- 10/27/2018 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/22/2018 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/19/2018 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/9/2018 – First Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/27/2018 – First Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/13/2018 – First Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
THFF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788. The firm has a market cap of $568.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $53.05.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.