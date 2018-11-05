WealthTrust Fairport LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC owned about 0.08% of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBT opened at $141.29 on Monday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

