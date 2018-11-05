WealthTrust Fairport LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $178.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

