WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Rogers Co. (ROG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 230,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,990,000 after acquiring an additional 531,945 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 307,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $229,573.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $189,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,121.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,122 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

ROG stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $105.60 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

