Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,278,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $387,221,000 after acquiring an additional 93,384 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $214.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

