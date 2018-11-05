Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,471 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 157,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,374,595.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $176.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

