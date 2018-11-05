Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.80.

NYSE WTS traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $75.33. 100,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $942,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $321,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 550,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,040,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

