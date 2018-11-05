Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.18 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,359. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

